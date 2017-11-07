You Know Winter Is Coming When The OPP Start Handing Down Winter Driving Tips

Members from the Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to remind motorists that winter is fast approaching and that driving conditions can change rapidly and unexpectedly. The OPP is encouraging motorists to drive with extra care and to ensure their vehicles are fully prepared to meet the challenges winter driving brings.

Getting Your Vehicle Ready:

Install 4 winter tires. Winter tires provide your vehicle with more traction and handle freezing temperatures better than all-seasons

Have an ice-scraper or snow brush in your vehicle at all times

Keep your windshield washer fluid filled and keep an extra container in your vehicle

Keep your fuel tank at least half full in case you get stranded and to prevent condensation in the tank

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Items should include: a charged phone, water, non -perishable food, flashlight, blanket, warm clothes, jumper cables, shovel, candles and a lighter or matches.

Adjust your Driving Habits:

SLOW DOWN! BE ALERT! STAY IN CONTROL!

Keep full set of headlights ON every day throughout the winter months

every day throughout the winter months Leave extra space between vehicles

Know your location

Monitor road and weather conditions before heading out

Give yourself plenty of time.

Never pass a snow plow! Remain a safe distance back from maintenance equipment when you see blue flashing lights.

Do not to call the OPP for road reports. To obtain information for the road conditions or reports, please visit www.ontario.ca/511 or call 1-800-268-4686. For more information on winter driving please visit www.mto.gov.on.ca. Be prepared for winter driving, stay safe!