Listen Live

You Can Take a Tour Around the Moon Starting Next Year

This news is out of this world

By Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

SpaceX announced a plan this week to send two tourists into space in 2018.

The company plans to launch a crewed mission that will take two passengers around the moon. According to a press release, it’ll be the first time in 45 years that humans will go into “deep space”.

The two passengers have already approached the company and have paid a “significant deposit” and Elon Musk has confirmed it’s “nobody from Hollywood”.

 

Related posts

WATCH: Epic Tummy Drum Battle

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Named UFO Researcher of the Year

Charlie Sheen Goes on Anti-Trump Twitter Rant

15,000 Dominoes Fall Perfectly

U2 Being Sued for Allegedly Stealing 1991’s ‘The Fly’

Man Quits Job With Toilet-Themed Resignation Letter

French Voters Call for Barack Obama to Run in Presidential Election

David Bowie’s Lawyers Searching for Secret Love Children

Storm Chasers Give Bill Paxton Epic Tribute