You Can Take a Tour Around the Moon Starting Next Year
This news is out of this world
SpaceX announced a plan this week to send two tourists into space in 2018.
Fly me to the moon … Okhttps://t.co/6QT8m5SHwn
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2017
The company plans to launch a crewed mission that will take two passengers around the moon. According to a press release, it’ll be the first time in 45 years that humans will go into “deep space”.
The two passengers have already approached the company and have paid a “significant deposit” and Elon Musk has confirmed it’s “nobody from Hollywood”.