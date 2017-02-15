You Can Now Get Married At Taco Bell

Following the announcement that Domino’s Pizza has a Wedding Registry, Taco Bell has announced they are officially in the wedding business.

Taco Bell is offering one lucky taco-loving couple the chance to get married at their chapel in Las Vegas. All you have to do is enter the sweepstakes. Entrants must create a 30 second video explaining how Taco Bell fits into your relationship, upload it to their site, and then get all your friends to vote for you when the finalists are announced.

The prize includes airfaire for six to Vegas; a catered dinner at the Taco Bell cantina; Taco Bell shirts, champagne flutes, garter, and bowties; professional wedding photography and videography; a room at Planet Hollywood; Two tickets to the giant ferris wheel at the Linq; a private pool cabana at the Planet Hollywood pool; a VIP table for six at Drai’s Nightclub; and two passes plus a $100 gift card to the Qua spa.

Don’t be upset if you don’t win. Starting this summer $600 will get you quite the wedding package, according to Mashables: