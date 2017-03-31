Listen Live

You Can Now Buy Your Very Own Ranch Fountain

I Dip! You Dip! We Dip!

By Food, Weird and Wonderful

Hidden Valley Ranch has been selling all sorts of ranch-related merch recently, from t-shirts to phone cases, and even a twenty-four ounce jewel encrusted ranch bottle going for fifty dollars a bottle.

But none of their products even come close to their latest invention: the ranch fountain. Yes you read that right, a fountain oozing with ranch sauce where people can drown their chicken wings and their tears.

 

Priced at around $100 USD, the genius invention not only comes with the fountain, but includes a year’s worth supply of Hidden Valley Ranch… A YEAR’S SUPPLY PEOPLE!

Of course, ranch fans are freaking out over this new invention, many people on Twitter stating they’ll be replacing the traditional chocolate fountain with a ranch one at their wedding, and many people are just super grossed out.

So what side are you on? Is the ranch dressing fountain a ‘Yay’ or a ‘Nay’?
