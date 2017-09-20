You Can Bet on the Dads Of Muskoka’s Annual Riverboat Cruise

Time to place your bets and do a good turn at the same time. The Dads of Muskoka, a grassroots fundraising group based in Bracebridge, is putting on its annual Riverboat Gambling Cruise this weekend and there are still a few tickets available. One of the “Dads”, Gavin Hammond, stopped by our studio to tell us all about it, including the craft you’d be gambling upon.

He adds, if you’re going to go, go in style!

Which really adds to the realism of the evening.

Gavin says the Riverboat Gambling Cruise is just one of the many fundraising ideas the Dads of Muskoka have come up with over the years.

The evening wouldn’t be in its third year if it weren’t for some local community partnerships.

And the whole night funds a good cause.

For more information, or to buy your ticket, check out the Dads of Muskoka Facebook page.

Banner photo courtesy: Dads of Muskoka