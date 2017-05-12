York Region Administrative Building, 17250 Yonge Street

Friday, May 12, 2017

10am to 2pm

York Region’s Emergency Preparedness Fair

The Emergency Preparedness Fair is an annual event held in celebration of Emergency Preparedness Week (May 7-13), a Canada-wide initiative to increase awareness of individual and family preparedness.

The event will include:

– Displays: Talk to York Region staff and emergency partners and about how you can prepare for an emergency or disaster.

– A Tour: See the Regional Emergency Operations Centre

– Selfies: Bring your mobile phone to our selfie station so you can #PrepareYourSelfie and share what’s going into your 72-hour Emergency Kit.

– Prizes: Enter for a chance to win one of 10 emergency kits!