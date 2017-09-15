Listen Live

York Regional Police Officer Charged Following Keswick Altercation

SIU Investigation Leads to Assault Charge Laid

By News

The Special Investigations Unit says a police officer has been charged, after a man was hurt during an arrest in Keswick. York Regional Police were called out on the night of April 5th, with reports suggesting an officer became involved in an interaction with a man there, who was later diagnosed with a serious injury. Following SIU investigation, a 39-year-old Constable with the York Regional Police has been charged with Assault.

Related posts

Elderly Collingwood Woman Seriously Hurt in Crash

Cassini Declared End of Mission

The Rap Sheet