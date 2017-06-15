Yoko Ono To Receive Songwriting Credit On ‘Imagine’

The National Music Publishers Association announced Wednesday that they plan to”correct the record” and give Yoko Ono a songwriting credit on John Lennon’s iconic “Imagine”.

The announcement was made at an annual meeting of the NMPA in New York. CEO David Isrealite explained the move by playing a clip of Lennon saying Imagine “should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song”.

“A lot of it – the lyric and the concept – came from Yoko,” Lennon said in the interview, “but those days I was a bit more selfish, a bit more macho, and I sort of omitted to mention her contribution.”

Ono was at the meeting to accept the Centennial Award for Imagine, accompanied by her son, Sean. She spoke briefly after accepting the award, saying “This is the best time in my life.”

The process to award Ono the credit is ongoing, but the NMPA says they have no opposition to the change at this point.