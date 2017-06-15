Listen Live

Yoko Ono To Receive Songwriting Credit On ‘Imagine’

46 Years After It Was Written

By Uncategorized

The National Music Publishers Association announced Wednesday that they plan to”correct the record” and give Yoko Ono a songwriting credit on John Lennon’s iconic “Imagine”.

The announcement was made at an annual meeting of the NMPA in New York. CEO David Isrealite explained the move by playing a clip of Lennon saying Imagine “should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song”.

A lot of it – the lyric and the concept – came from Yoko,” Lennon said in the interview, “but those days I was a bit more selfish, a bit more macho, and I sort of omitted to mention her contribution.

Ono was at the meeting to accept the Centennial Award for Imagine, accompanied by her son, Sean. She spoke briefly after accepting the award, saying “This is the best time in my life.”

The process to award Ono the credit is ongoing, but the NMPA says they have no opposition to the change at this point.

Related posts

Gord Downie, The Hip To Receive Order Of Canada

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder in the Face

WATCH: Nickelback video for “Song On Fire”

Polaris Prize Announces 2017 Long List

Watch: The Killers Debut New Song ‘Run For Cover’ Live

Phil Collins Rushed to Hospital After Fall

Chris Cornell’s Audioslave Bandmates Pay Tribute In Concert

Ramones to Reissue “Leave Home”

WATCH: Tragically Hip Documentary Trailer