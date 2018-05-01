Yoko Ono, Jeff Bridges and Ringo Star Come Together!
NOT the get together that's been making headlines.
The stars all got together to re-create the Bed-in Protest. Here’s a series of tweets depicting the day!
Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr recreate iconic 1969 bed-in protest for peace https://t.co/CTGVGAmgHI pic.twitter.com/m0UAVMaOZY
— ITV News (@itvnews) September 14, 2018
This was the single best part of my day. The beauty in the world is right in front of us. @lennonbus @AuhsdVapa @yokoono pic.twitter.com/ia1PM8Lu5v
— Brian Belski (@BrianBelski) September 13, 2018
With @yokoono and @ringostarrmusic this morning at City Hall! pic.twitter.com/RXoeFcsoNM
— Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) September 13, 2018
There’s a replica of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Bed-In for Peace at City Hall. @BlacRabbitBand set to play. Jeff Bridges, Ringo Starr and Yoko here. pic.twitter.com/qSzqRwiCvI
— katie honan (@katie_honan) September 13, 2018