Listen Live

YMCA One-Day Effort Surpasses Fundraising Goal

Move To Give Will Support Youth and Family Programming

By News

They’ve tallied up the numbers and say a recent YMCA fundraiser blew their goal out of the water. The April 1st Move to Give event raised $108,000, far exceeding the target of $85,000. All funds raised will go towards youth and family programming at the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka and in Parry Sound. Move to Give took place at eight YMCAs within the region simultaneously; facilities in Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, and Parry Sound.

Related posts

St. Thomas Aquinas Celebrates Catholic Education Week!

Watching Out For The Kids

Zach Getting Ready to Make Tracks, With A Pitstop at Barrie City Hall

We’ve Waited This Long For Mapleview to Reopen…

#FugitiveFriday Success Story

A Busy Saturday Morning on Bradford Roadways

Secured Motorcycle Stolen From Truck

Broken Beer Bottle Used in Downtown Barrie Assault

Foursome Take on Purse Snatching Suspect At Barrie Rec Centre