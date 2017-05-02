YMCA One-Day Effort Surpasses Fundraising Goal

They’ve tallied up the numbers and say a recent YMCA fundraiser blew their goal out of the water. The April 1st Move to Give event raised $108,000, far exceeding the target of $85,000. All funds raised will go towards youth and family programming at the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka and in Parry Sound. Move to Give took place at eight YMCAs within the region simultaneously; facilities in Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, and Parry Sound.