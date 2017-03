Big day coming up for YMCAs in Simcoe Muskoka. Saturday is Move to Give Day. Alex McIntosh planning all kinds of activities to get people up and moving…and raise some cash to help more people stay active…

Activities include cycle-thons, 5K runs and fire truck pulls. Click here for more info and to sign up. More than 900 people took part last year, McIntosh hoping to double that this year.