‘Yellow Submarine’ Is Returning To Theaters For The 50th Anniversary
All Aboard!
50 years after its debut, The Beatles Yellow Submarine is returning to theaters.
The animated classic will be have a limited run this July across theaters in the US, Canada and the UK . The film was restored in 4k resolution. All of the digital clean up was done by hand to preserve the original hand-drawn animation. The film’s score and songs were also restored.
The production company behind the re-release says “We’re thrilled to have the privilege of bringing Yellow Submarine back to the big screen so that 3 generations of happy Beatles fans can enjoy the ground-breaking animation and classic tunes and that have long been part of our collective cultural DNA”
Check out the Yellow Submarine website for ticket information.