‘Yellow Submarine’ Is Returning To Theaters For The 50th Anniversary

50 years after its debut, The Beatles Yellow Submarine is returning to theaters.

The animated classic will be have a limited run this July across theaters in the US, Canada and the UK . The film was restored in 4k resolution. All of the digital clean up was done by hand to preserve the original hand-drawn animation. The film’s score and songs were also restored.

The production company behind the re-release says “We’re thrilled to have the privilege of bringing Yellow Submarine back to the big screen so that 3 generations of happy Beatles fans can enjoy the ground-breaking animation and classic tunes and that have long been part of our collective cultural DNA”

Check out the Yellow Submarine website for ticket information.