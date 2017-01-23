Year Round Public Market Coming to Downtown Barrie

Barrie is getting a permanent Public Market. City Hall Monday evening gave the initial nod to a year round market, which will find a home in the downtown Barrie Transit Terminal. The Barrie Farmer’s Market will become a part of the new market too, but council voted to shut down Mulcaster St. from Collier to Worsley streets until mid afternoon every Saturday through the spring, summer, and fall until the Farmer’s Market is able to move to a permanent home at the Transit Terminal. Meanwhile, the transit ticket counter is expected to be moved within the structure, as the Transit Terminal will remain a central hub within the Barrie Transit system. City staff have been told to prepare a business plan for the market, and are expected to come back to council with it before the summer break.