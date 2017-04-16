YBOWL 2017
KICK OFF TOURNAMENT
April 14, 2017
10 AM – 5 PM
|8:00 – 9:15 am
April 15 2017
|YBOWL CUP
Registration
Team Photos
|Centre & Mezzanine
|9:15 – 10:00 am
|OPENING CEREMONIES
Town Crier – Welcome – MP – MPP – Mayor – Lee- Quebec – Practice – Opening Ball – Competition
|Centre
|10:00 am – 6:30 pm
|18 BAKER GAMES
17 regular baker games with game 18 POSITION round
Top 8 advance to 7 games baker round robin – game 8 position round
Top 4 advance to TV style bowl 2 games – pinfall advances
|Lanes 19-26
|10:00 am – 4:00 pm
April 16 2017
|GRAND PRIX
YBT Quebec vs Ontario
|Lanes 17-32