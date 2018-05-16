Listen Live

Yanny Or Laurel? The Internet Is Going Bonkers Over This Audio Clip

People Are Freaking Out Online

By Weird and Wonderful

Like the “the dress” viral sensation of 2015, a new audio clip featuring a robotic voice has people a hootin’ and a hollerin’ on the internet over human audio perception. Do you hear Yanny or Laurel?

The clip hit Twitter late Monday after surfacing on Reddit. So, what do you hear?

 

Polls on Twitter are all over the place, with people split on what they hear. Many have reported hearing “Laurel” first then “Yanny” later, and vice versa. We’re freaking out IRL over here with the room divided.

