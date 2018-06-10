Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre getting new resident

A rescued Bald Eagle will soon become a member of Wye Marsh’s raptor facility. The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre in Midland is set to partner with the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre to welcome the animal. The bird was found earlier in the spring in the Ottawa River with a severe and permanent right eye injury that rendered it un-releasable. The Centres will hold a Welcoming Ceremony on Tuesday morning for the Bald Eagle.