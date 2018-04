OPP are looking for witnesses after a wrong-way collision Wednesday night on Highway 11 near Cumberland Beach. Happened around 7 pm closing the highway in both directions for several hours. Police have yet to say how many people were hurt or transported to hospital.  Anyone who may have observed the vehicle or the collision is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

banner image courtesy Brent Downer