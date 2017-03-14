World’s Largest Rubber Ducky Coming to Midland

The Ontario 150 Tour presented by Redpath Sugar is coming through Midland this summer as part of the ongoing celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday. The tour kicks off in Toronto on Canada Day weekend and will continue to six Ontario ports including Midland.

There will be a bunch of musical performances including Rhythm of the Nation, which was written specifically for the Ontario 150 tour, The West Coast Lumberjack Show, and a ton of local vendors and activities.

Also part of the Ontario 150 tour is the World’s Largest Rubber Duck! The Duck is 61 feet tall, 79 feet wide, 89 feet long and weigh’s 30,000 pounds. It’s the first time ducky has been to Canada.

The tour will be in Midland during Harbour Days, July 21-23rd.

(cover photo via Denis Bocquet flickr)