World’s Highest Bridge (gulp, don’t look down)

This week China has officially opened the world’s highest bridge. The Beipanjiang Bridge is 1,850 ft or 564 m above the Beipan River. That’s essentially the height of a 200-story building. The 4,400-ft-long bridge (1.3 km) is part of the Huangrui Highway, and is expected to cut the travel time between Guizhou and Yunnan provinces by 3½ hours. Construction started in 2013, and its two sides were finally connected last September. It cost circa $143 million to build. China is also home to the world’s 2nd- and 3rd-highest bridges, the Sidu River Bridge and the Puli Bridge. The new bridge might be the world’s highest, but it’s oddly not the tallest. That measurement includes the height of any structures built atop the bridge, giving that record to the Millau Viaduct in France.

