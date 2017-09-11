World Headlines

Listen Live

Despite Irma’s downgrade to Cat. 1 storm, it continues to produce hurricane force winds, heavy rain and storm surge

Hurricane Irma sucked the ocean away from beaches in the Bahamas

Police tell Facebook group not to fire guns at hurricane

Death toll now at 90 as aftershocks rattle southern Mexico

Remembering 9/11 and moderate Islam’s long history

Why $15 per hour minimum wage could be good for business

‘It’ has had a record $117.2 million weekend

A year after he set the world record for holding his breath, he broke it again: 24 minutes and 3 seconds

 

 

