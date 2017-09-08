World Headlines

Listen Live

Friday September 8

By News

MEXICO QUAKE – Mexican pres.: Quake country’s strongest in a century – 62 aftershocks – 200,000 without power

Hurricane Irma is bearing down on Florida

Hurricane Irma could ‘catastrophically devastate’ Florida, governor warns

Gas in Florida gets armed escort as Hurricane Irma bears down

Equifax says 143 million U.S. consumers may have been affected in cyberattack; some Canadian customers also affected

Equifax data breach 2017: Here’s how to protect yourself

Expedition team says prototype of the Avro Arrow found at bottom of Lake Ontario

 

