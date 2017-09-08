World Headlines
Friday September 8
MEXICO QUAKE – Mexican pres.: Quake country’s strongest in a century – 62 aftershocks – 200,000 without power
Hurricane Irma is bearing down on Florida
Hurricane Irma could ‘catastrophically devastate’ Florida, governor warns
Gas in Florida gets armed escort as Hurricane Irma bears down
Equifax says 143 million U.S. consumers may have been affected in cyberattack; some Canadian customers also affected
Equifax data breach 2017: Here’s how to protect yourself
Expedition team says prototype of the Avro Arrow found at bottom of Lake Ontario