The third leg of Standardbred Canada World Driving Championships go tonight at Georgian Downs in Innisfil.

Eleven of the world’s best harness racing drivers are competing to determine who will be the 2017 World Driving Champion. Tonight’s is the third leg of five. Drivers earn points on their quest to become World Champion. You’ll see the top drivers competing in Races 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Each race will feature 11-horse fields.

The evening has something for everyone including a meet and greet with the drivers, a t-shirt giveaway, contests, prizes and more!

There’s an all you can eat buffet in the dining room that overlooks the racetrack (reservations required). Reservations can be made by e-mailing racewayreservations@gmail.com or by calling 705 727-7915.