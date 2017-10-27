Working Alarm, Alert Neighbour, Prevent Fire From Spreading in Barrie Home

Barrie Fire is crediting a working smoke detector and some quick thinking in preventing a basement apartment fire from doing further damage. A resident in the basement called 911 after hearing the smoke alarm going off in an adjacent unit, at a converted house on Carol Road this morning. It appears the tenant in the other unit left some cooking on the stove, starting a small fire in the unit. Thanks to the 911 call however, the fire didn’t spread. Samantha Hoffman with Barrie Fire points out the house had been converted into apartments properly and to code.