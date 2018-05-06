Work continues to restore power in Muskoka and Simcoe County

Hydro crews in Ontario continue to work to restore power after Friday’s wind storm. Three people lost their lives as a result of the storm; Winds reached 106 km/hour in Barrie and 89 km/hour in Muskoka. Hydro One says that by the end of Saturday more than 98,000 customers remained in the dark, down from a peak of about 200,000. The provinces largest power utility says all available crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get those without power in Simcoe County and Muskoka back on the grid by 6:00pm Sunday.