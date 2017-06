Woodbine Racetrack

July 1st and 2nd

From 11 a.m – 10 p.m.

The Queen’s Plate Festival kicks off on July 1 in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday with live racing, incredible activations and a show-stopping post-race concert by home-grown talent, Our Lady Peace. The 2-day festival will come to a spectacular finish on Sunday evening with a live concert by the Goo Goo Dolls