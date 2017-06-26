Wonder Woman Just Broke Another Box Office Record

Wonder Woman already broke the record for biggest opening for a female director when it made $100 million domestically in it’s opening weekend. It’s also the best-reviewed film in the DC Extended Universe (it currently has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes). Now, the movie has broken another record: highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman. Wonder Woman passed the $600 million mark last week and took the top spot from Phyllida Lloyd’s Mama Mia!, which earned $609.8 million worldwide in 2008.

There’s another record Wonder Woman is close to breaking: highest-grossing film from a female filmmaker of all time. That record is currently held by Jennifer Yuh Nelson for Kung Fu Panda 2.

(image via BagoGames flickr)