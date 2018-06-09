Women’s Wellness Retreat Day

This year’s event is titled, “Celebrating Friendship, “my best friend is the on who brings out the best in me”, invites women to bring their best friend out for a day of wellness, friendship and support.

Smith Brothers Baseball Central is excited to be able to once again partner with Candlelighters Simcoe, to which a portion of proceeds from this event will be going. Candlelighters Simcoe is a local not-for-profit organization with a mission, “to empower families on their childhood cancer journey lighting the way by providing hope, support and education”. Established in 1990, the organization provides programs and services to young cancer patients residing in Simcoe County and surrounding areas with a goal of alleviating the emotional and financial stresses that families of children with cancer have to deal with on a daily basis.

The day will include various seminars, informative & interactive, including: a friendship workshop, expressive dancing, painting, yoga and more. We will be serving lunch and a catered dinner will be provided to all participants with a keynote speaker. During lunch business sharing and a silent auction will take place.

For $129+hst individuals can register and experience a wide variety of seminars, activities, lunch and dinner.

For more information click HERE.

Contact: events@baseballcentral.ca