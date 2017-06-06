Women Judged Whether They Take Maternity Leave Or Not

Working moms can’t win. A New York University study has found woman are viewed less favourably once a baby is in the picture. And it doesn’t matter if they take maternity leave or not, both were seen in a negative light. The mom who took time off seen as less committed and competent at work; the mom who stayed on the job judged to be a worse parent, a less desirable partner and a less caring person. Click here for more on this story.

image via GSCSNJ