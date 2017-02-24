Woman Wanted After Over A Hundred Pairs of Undies Stolen

Police need help in finding the woman they say walked off with over 100 pairs of stolen underpants. Video surveillance shows a woman walked into the La Senza store in the Georgian Mall on Feburary 3rd, and went right to the back of the store. The woman allegedly grabbed nine stacks of ladies underwear and stuffed them under the winter coat she’d been carrying. On the way out, police say she grabbed yet another stack, leaving the store unnoticed with 130 pairs of ill-gotten undergarments. The suspect is described as:

Female

white

Short brown-red hair

Heavy build

Wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, tall black boots and carrying a black purse and dark winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Welten of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2711, cwelten@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS