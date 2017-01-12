Woman Tries to Smuggle Lover out of Prison in Pink Suitcase
some relationships have more baggage than others
Antonieta Robles Saouda has been arrested for trying to smuggler her boyfriend, Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia out of a Venezuelan prison in a pink suitcase.
Her plan was foiled when prison guards noticed she was having trouble rolling the heavy luggage out of the prison, after she and her six-year-old daughter had no issues carrying the luggage into the prison.
When the guards opened the suitcase they found Garcia curled up inside. His nine year sentence for stealing a car will most certainly be extended after his alleged escape attempt.