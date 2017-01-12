Woman Tries to Smuggle Lover out of Prison in Pink Suitcase

Antonieta Robles Saouda has been arrested for trying to smuggler her boyfriend, Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia out of a Venezuelan prison in a pink suitcase.

Her plan was foiled when prison guards noticed she was having trouble rolling the heavy luggage out of the prison, after she and her six-year-old daughter had no issues carrying the luggage into the prison.

ANTONIETA R. SAOUDA 25YR OLD Woman>Busted Smuggling IBRAIN JOSE V. GARCIA Out Of Prison In A Suitcase https://t.co/mLkTByEoSV via @nypost — Eric Wright™ (@therealeric916) January 10, 2017

When the guards opened the suitcase they found Garcia curled up inside. His nine year sentence for stealing a car will most certainly be extended after his alleged escape attempt.

(cover photo via Misanthropic One flickr)