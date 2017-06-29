Woman Throws Coins Into Plane Engine for Good Luck

Your superstitious friend who doesn’t shave his face during playoff season has nothing on this lady.

Qiu, who is believed to be in her 80s, ended up grounding a China Southern Airlines flight for several hours after throwing coins into the engine. She wanted to ‘wish a safe flight’ and tossed a handful of change from halfway up the boarding staircase.

An old lady threw 9 coins in the engine of an airplane for good luck. Technicians saw her and removed the coins. #china #flight pic.twitter.com/KRXHtQKflt — Aviationcoaching.com (@AvioCoaching) June 27, 2017

Passengers had to disembark so engineers could check the engine. They found one coin inside it and the rest on the ground nearby. The flight eventually took off, five hours late. Qiu was detained by police.