Woman Throws Coins Into Plane Engine for Good Luck

She just wanted to "wish for a safe flight"

Your superstitious friend who doesn’t shave his face during playoff season has nothing on this lady.

Qiu, who is believed to be in her 80s, ended up grounding a China Southern Airlines flight for several hours after throwing coins into the engine. She wanted to ‘wish a safe flight’ and tossed a handful of change from halfway up the boarding staircase.

Passengers had to disembark so engineers could check the engine. They found one coin inside it and the rest on the ground nearby. The flight eventually took off, five hours late. Qiu was detained by police.

