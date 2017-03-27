Woman Finds Diamond in Hard-Boiled Egg

First a teenager finds a diamond on the ground of a park in Arkansas, now, a woman claims she found a diamond inside a hard boiled egg.

Sally Thompson says she was having some hard boiled eggs for breakfast when she felt something strange in her mouth. The egg containing the diamond was part of a six-pack of eggs she had purchased from a British supermarket chain.

Sally posted on Facebook asking how a diamond got into the egg. and got a reply from a woman who previously worked on a chicken farm. She says the chicken most likely ate the diamond, it got stuck in the birds intestine, and the egg picked it up on its way out (apparently egg shells don’t harden until they hit the air).