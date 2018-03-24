Woman faces charges for going the wrong way on Highway 400

A Barrie woman is set to appear in court after going the wrong way on Highway 400. Just after 2:00 Saturday morning the OPP received a call from a member of the public of a vehicle travelling north bound in the southbound lanes Near Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township. Two officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment did locate and stop with out incident the vehicle in Tay Township. The officers, after speaking with the driver, entered into a drinking and driving investigation. As a result of the investigation the 40 year old faces a number of charges, including Driving the Wrong Way and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. The woman will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on April 12th.