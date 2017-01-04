Wolverine & Deadpool In The Same Movie? Ryan Reynolds Hopes So

Hugh Jackman has talked about retiring his adamantium claws, but Ryan Reynolds is hoping he’s got one more appearance in him. Despite the fact that the Aussie has said on record that Logan will mark his final film appearance as Wolverine, Jackman is now second-guessing his retirement — thanks to his good friend Reynolds’ persistence.

A new Variety profile of the Canadian Deadpool star includes a hint from Jackman that he might be willing to join Reynolds (again) for the Wolverine-Deadpool team-up the entire internet has been waiting for.

“I’m hesitating,” Jackman said when asked about a potential Wolverine-Deadpool movie, “because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.”

Jackman isn’t making it easy, but if Deadpool‘s success has taught us anything about Ryan Reynolds, it’s that the Canadian actor doesn’t give up easily. “I have no idea if I can change his mind,” Reynolds told Variety. “It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one.”Reynolds isn’t giving up hope on a Wolverine-Deadpool movie, telling EW he thinks the two Marvel antiheroes would “light the screen on fire.”

