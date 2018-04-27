Witnesses sought in fatal collision in Vaughan

York Regional Police are looking for help as they investigate a fatal collision in Vaughan. The driver of a transport truck is one of those that is being asked to come forward in the crash early Thursday at 1:00 a.m on Highway 50 south of Nashville Road. A black Honda Accord was travelling north on Highway 50 when it went off the roadway and into a ditch. Investigators believe a full-sized transport tractor trailer was travelling north on Highway 50 and the driver may have seen the Honda Accord, may have been passed by it, or could have possibly witnessed the collision. A 38 year old Brampton man, who was in the Honda, was deceased at the scene. Another man in the Honda was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition while two other men were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information for investigators, you’re being asked to call York Regional Police or Crimestoppers.