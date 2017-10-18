Listen Live

Witness Spots Driver Taking A Swig

Drunk Driving Charges Laid

By News

A witness may have helped prevent a crash, after getting an eyeful in Barrie Tuesday afternoon. The witness called cops just before 1:00, after claiming to have seen a woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a south end parking lot, take a swig from a bottle of booze, before stumbling her way into a sub shop there. The witness followed as the suspect then drove off, making it easy for police to catch up to the 50-year-old Barrie woman. She now faces a few DUI charges, as police say she blew twice the legal limit.

