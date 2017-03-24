Listen Live

Witness Helps Collar Hit and Run Suspect Near Cookstown

Suspect Vehicle Left At Parking Lot

By News

An Alliston man is on the hook for a hit and run charge, and he might’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for a meddling witness. South Simcoe Police say two vehicles crashed on Church St. in Cookstown around 5:00 Thursday afternoon, but one vehicle took off. A witness followed the vehicle and cops say the driver was confronted, but took off on foot, ditching the vehicle at a nearby shopping mall. Police found the suspect walking along Highway 89 a few hours later, and was taken back to the station house to be charged.

Related posts

Natural Gas Rates Rising Next Month

Disney CEO Drops Huge Details Surrounding Upcoming Han Solo Movie And ‘The Last Jedi’

UPDATE: B&E Suspect Arrested In No Time

Penetanguishene Main Street Reconstruction Delayed

Car Trailer Stolen From Barrie Car Dealership

Most Cancers “Not Your Fault”

UPDATE: Three Break-Ins, One Suspect Arrested

Arrest Made in Connection to Midland Hotel Assault

Robot Vacuum Taken in South Barrie Theft