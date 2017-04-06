Wintersleep, Pup Listed As Headliners For Northern Ontario’s River & Sky Fest

River & Sky Music/Camping Festival will return for its ninth year running and the northern Ontario festival’s headliners have been announced.

The festival, which takes place at Sturgeon River on the grounds of West Nipissing’s Fishers’ Paradise, will feature headliners Wintersleep, PUP, Timber Timbre, and Weaves. The festival will be announcing about 40 more acts in May.

River & Sky will take place from July 20 to 23, and four-day advance passes are currently available for $185, as well as three-day passes for $140, single day passes, and single night passes.

