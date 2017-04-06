Wintersleep, Pup Listed As Headliners For Northern Ontario’s River & Sky Fest
Festival Organizers Have Announced All 4 Headliners
River & Sky Music/Camping Festival will return for its ninth year running and the northern Ontario festival’s headliners have been announced.
The festival, which takes place at Sturgeon River on the grounds of West Nipissing’s Fishers’ Paradise, will feature headliners Wintersleep, PUP, Timber Timbre, and Weaves. The festival will be announcing about 40 more acts in May.
The synth-rich expansive sounds of @Timber_Timbre on Friday at R&S.https://t.co/mJtHc14Z2s pic.twitter.com/Kci0XeAdQb
— River & Sky Festival (@riverandsky) April 4, 2017
River & Sky will take place from July 20 to 23, and four-day advance passes are currently available for $185, as well as three-day passes for $140, single day passes, and single night passes.
Image via Facebook/River & Sky