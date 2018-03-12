Listen Live

Winter’s End Is Nearly Here, But Don’t Forget To Clean That Chimney Regardless

Innisfil Fire Suggests a WETT Certified Expert Take a Look

By News

As Barrie Fire works to confirm whether a basement fireplace caused a fire, and Innisfil authorities clean up the remains of a chimney fire over the weekend, it might be a good idea to give your heating appliance a once-over. After all, it has been a long winter.

That’s Innisfil’s Deputy Fire Chief Tom Raeburn, who goes on to suggest you make sure the person you hire to check that chimney has the right know-how.

Not all homes come with chimneys however, but Deputy Chief Raeburn says just follow the instructions regardless.

 

