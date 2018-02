Beat the Winter Blues Purim Dance and Silent Auction. Tickets $60 – Proceeds go to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka

Live Band, Hors D’Oeuvres, Cash Bar, Silent Auction, Costumes Welcome! Call for your tickets today.

Event Location * 767 Huronia Rd Barrie ON L4N 9H2 Date of Event * Feb 24, 2018 Time of Event * 8pm – 11pm