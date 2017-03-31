Listen Live

Win Weekend Passes To The Big Feastival!

Listen To The Morning Crew All Week For Your Chance To Win

By Local, Morning Show, Music, Uncategorized

The Big Feastival is taking over Burl’s Creek on August 18th-20th, and Rock 95 is giving you a chance to be there!

You can win weekend tickets to the biggest music, food and family fun festival taking place right here in our backyard this summer at Burl’s Creek. Be listening to the Rock 95 Morning Crew all week long for your chance to win!

You won’t want to miss The Big Feastival Canada featuring music headliners WEEZER and BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS, with THE STRUMBELLAS, OK GO, DE LA SOUL, MAGIC! and much more.  Plus, check out Fred Penner and PAW Patrol for your little ones, and get your foodie fix with celebrity chef Chuck Hughes and some of the country’s best chefs.  Entry is FREE for kids 12 and under. Day, Weekend and Camping Tickets are on sale now here.

 

