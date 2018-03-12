Win Tickets to Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins has been working on a lot of material as of late and is set to release some new music not only for the Smashing Pumpkins but even more for his solo career as well.

The word is 8 new Smashing Pumpkins songs are nearing completion and getting ready for final mix-downs. We’re hearing that the plan is to release the new material through 2, 4-song EP’s. A first song of the new material is expected to be out sometime in May with the rest to follow.

You'll get a chance to hear some of the new material when the Smashing Pumpkins bring their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour to Air Canada Centre Wednesday, August 8th.