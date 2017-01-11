This is your chance to win dinner for 2 at a selected restaurant participating in Barrielicious!

Starting January 16th listen with the Rock 95 Morning Crew & during the Afternoon Drive to hear about various delicious menu items you can enjoy during Barrielicious PLUS a chance to win dinner for 2!

Giveaways Week January 16th – 20th with the Rock 95 Morning Crew



*Bradford Location

Giveaways Week January 16th – 20th during the Afternoon Drive



*Commerce Park Barrie Location



*ORILLIA Location

Check back soon, more Giveaways and Restaurants will be featured the week of January 23rd.

Barrielicious runs January 20th – February 5th 2017 for a complete list of restaurants and to book your reservation CLICK HERE

PRIZE DISCLAIMER:

Gift Cards are for dinner for 2 at specified restaurant, valid only during Barrielicious Winter edition 2017, does not include beverages or gratuities. Rock 95 will not supply baby sitting, cab fare, nor be responsible for additional weight gain or newly developed food obsessions.

Rock 95 General Rules & Regulations Apply