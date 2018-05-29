William H. Macy Wants Daughters to Have a Lot of Sex

Actor William H. Macy says he’s comfortable with his daughters having healthy sex lives. He’s got two daughters with his actress wife, Felicity Huffman. He decided the best way to make sure his daughters live full, healthy, and happy lives is by being more open about their dating lives.

He told US Weekly Magazine that he initially reacted typically, saying he would threaten his daughters boyfriends and build a moat around the house to keep them away. Then he realized: “I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”

[via US Weekly]