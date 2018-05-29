Listen Live

William H. Macy Wants Daughters to Have a Lot of Sex

He admitted that the dating landscape has changed a lot since he was a teenager

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show

Actor William H. Macy says he’s comfortable with his daughters having healthy sex lives. He’s got two daughters with his actress wife, Felicity Huffman. He decided the best way to make sure his daughters live full, healthy, and happy lives is by being more open about their dating lives.

He told US Weekly Magazine that he initially reacted typically, saying he would threaten his daughters boyfriends and build a moat around the house to keep them away. Then he realized: “I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”

 

Love getting selfies from these two goofs! @williamhmacy

A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on

[via US Weekly]

Related posts

‘Sesame Street’ Sues Makers of Raunchy Puppet Movie ‘The Happytime Murders’

I May Visit Toronto After Hearing This

Newfoundland Just Got Hit with 30 cm of Snow

WATCH: Two Lynx Screaming Will Haunt Your Nightmares

Watch: Man Beats Six Eating World Records in One Sitting

Check It Out: First Look at Magnum PI Reboot

Neil Young is Leaving Social Media…

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Competes on Korean Singing Show in Disguise

People are Confused by Trump’s Gigantic Signature