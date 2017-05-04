Listen Live

Will Led Zeppelin Reunite for Desert Trip 2017?

Next year marks Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music, Uncategorized

There is a rumour going around that Led Zeppelin will be reuniting for this year’s Desert Trip Festival. The news first broke on Feel Numb last week who cited “some well placed sources in the industry”.

Before you get too excited, Desert Trip 2017 hasn’t even been scheduled yet, and there has been no mention of the band’s other members: Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and Jason Bonham. Zeppelin allegedly turned down $14 million to play at last year’s festival, but one of the reasons Plant agreed to reunite this year is because 2018 will mark the 50th Anniversary of the band.

The rumours are fueled by the fact that Plant’s website has gone black except for three words:

Last year’s Desert Trip Festival featured The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who.

Check out Zeppelin’s last performance together in 2007 at the O2 Arena in London.

Related posts

Even Darth Vader Gets in Trouble for Texting and Driving

Marvel’s The Defenders Trailer

The Eagles Are Suing “Hotel California” In Baja

Hear The Song Radiohead Says Would Have Made Them Much Bigger

Watch: Trailer for “The Dark Tower” Released

Johnny Depp is Given His Lines Through an Earpiece so he Doesn’t Have to Memorize his Lines

Guy Proposes to his Girlfriend at Fenway Park She said ‘NO’ Then they Argued

Radiohead To Issue Remastered ‘OK Computer’ And Previously Unreleased Material

Driver Caught Drawing His Own Parking Spots