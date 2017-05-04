Will Led Zeppelin Reunite for Desert Trip 2017?

There is a rumour going around that Led Zeppelin will be reuniting for this year’s Desert Trip Festival. The news first broke on Feel Numb last week who cited “some well placed sources in the industry”.

Before you get too excited, Desert Trip 2017 hasn’t even been scheduled yet, and there has been no mention of the band’s other members: Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and Jason Bonham. Zeppelin allegedly turned down $14 million to play at last year’s festival, but one of the reasons Plant agreed to reunite this year is because 2018 will mark the 50th Anniversary of the band.

The rumours are fueled by the fact that Plant’s website has gone black except for three words:

Last year’s Desert Trip Festival featured The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who.

Check out Zeppelin’s last performance together in 2007 at the O2 Arena in London.