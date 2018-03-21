Listen Live

Will He Stay Or Will He Go

Mayor Jeff Lehman announces plans for future this afternoon

By News

Mayor Jeff Lehman says it’s time to end the speculation. He will announce at 3 o’clock this afternoon if he plans to seek a third term as mayor this fall or move on to another adventure. There’s been much speculation about his future in the last few months with a couple of visits by, and private discussions with Prime Minister Trudeau. That’s had many thinking he might take on federal politics. Then again…

That from a conversation we had with the mayor a couple of months ago, during which he also noted…

Lehman was first elected mayor in 2010; re-elected in 2014.

