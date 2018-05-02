Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Cover Royal Wedding

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are reuniting to cover the royal wedding SNL style. The two will be covering the upcoming nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan.

The Funny Or Die special will air live on HBO at 7:30 a.m. EST on Saturday May 19 and will repeat that evening. Ferrell and Shannon will be joined by a slew of special guests to help them cover the procession and general festivities.