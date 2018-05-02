Listen Live

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Cover Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! airs live on HBO at 7:30 a.m. EST

By Daily Dirt, Funny, Morning Show

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are reuniting to cover the royal wedding SNL style. The two will be covering the upcoming nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan.

The Funny Or Die special will air live on HBO at 7:30 a.m. EST on Saturday May 19 and will repeat that evening. Ferrell and Shannon will be joined by a slew of special guests to help them cover the procession and general festivities.

