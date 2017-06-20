Widening The 400 North of the GTA

The 400 is getting some wiggle room to the south of Simcoe County. The Ministry of Transportation announced today the 400 will expand from six to eight lanes from Major Mackenzie Drive to King Road, on the northern tip of the GTA. That will include new HOV lanes in both directions too, with a cost of just under $90 million. “Improving our highway infrastructure is vital to Ontario’s economy.” said Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca. “This stretch of highway is already very busy for residents and businesses. Adding new lanes will help keep traffic moving so that businesses can continue to operate and people get where they need to be sooner.” The widening is expected to be completed by 2020.