Who’s Ready for a Birthday Bash?

As we wind down the remaining last few days of the 95 Days of Summer (Victoria Day-Labour Day), details are starting to slowly emerge about ROCK 95’s annual Birthday Bash! This year, ROCK 95 is turning 29 years old!, but we still like to act like a bunch of kids!

It’s our biggest celebration of the year with chances to win your way into this exclusive private party featuring some great live recording artists, with chances to win $1,000’s of dollars in different prizes available including the Grand Prize, the opportunity to burn your mortgage, or at the very least take a BIG chunk out of it and win a BIG chunk of cash!

We now know when the Birthday Bash will be staged. Friday, November 3rd. We’ll also find out all the final details of all the different prizes to be won and who will be performing this coming Friday with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew.

Your first chance(s) to win your way into the big party start Friday and into the Long Weekend during the Top 500 Countdown. Check back here later this week for tips on how to increase your chances to WIN!