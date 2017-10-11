White Stripes Will Reissue Their First 3 Albums…On Cassette

Hot on the heels of the reemergence of vinyl, cassettes seem to be making a comeback.

October 14th is Cassette Story Day (no, really), and in honour of the special occasion White Stripes have announced they’ll be reissuing their first 3 albums onto white cassettes exclusively for Cassette Store Day.Black cassette versions of the three albums, which were never produced in this format, will be available in the future

🍬🍬🍬 This SATURDAY is @CassetteDay! Get the first 3 #WhiteStripes albums on white cassette available at participating record stores only! 🍬🍬🍬 pic.twitter.com/STfKU3SSaN — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) October 11, 2017

There are 3 Ontario stores taking part in Cassette Store Day. Shortstack Records and The Dupe Shop in Toronto, as well as Royal Cat Records in Guelph.