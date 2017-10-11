Listen Live

White Stripes Will Reissue Their First 3 Albums…On Cassette

To Celebrate Cassette Store Day On October 14th

By Music

Hot on the heels of the reemergence of vinyl, cassettes seem to be making a comeback.

October 14th is Cassette Story Day (no, really), and in honour of the special occasion White Stripes have announced they’ll be reissuing their first 3 albums onto white cassettes exclusively for Cassette Store Day.Black cassette versions of the three albums, which were never produced in this format, will be available in the future

There are 3 Ontario stores taking part in Cassette Store Day. Shortstack Records and The Dupe Shop in Toronto, as well as Royal Cat Records in Guelph.

Related posts

Carl Palmer in Markham

WATCH: Foo Fighters’ Carpool Karaoke Episode

WATCH: Jason Aldean Pays Tribute To Las Vegas AND Tom Petty

WATCH: The Killers Cover 2 Tom Petty Songs

Listen To Florence Welch Narrate David Bowie ‘Heroes’ Documentary

New “Harry Potter” Soundtrack Features Members From Radiohead & Pulp

Staying In Tune

Queen Release New Versions Of “We Are The Champions” And “We Will Rock You”

Dog With World’s Longest Tongue 2017